NHL.cz na Facebooku

NHL

Všechno dělal s úsměvem... Hokejová komunita reaguje na smrt Kivleniekse

6. července 11:45

Ondřej Mach

Smutná zpráva přišla v pondělí ze Spojených států, ve věku 24 let zemřel lotyšský brankář Matiss Kivlenieks. Tragická událost pochopitelně vyvolala velkou odezvu na sociálních sítích.

Vsaď si na Sazkabetu nyní s bonusem 5500 Kč pro nové hráče

Share on Google+

Aktuálně z nhl.cz

Tři zápasy za rok? Už abych byl zpět, přeje si Seguin

6. července 9:00

Montreal přežil! Čtvrtý zápas rozhodl v prodloužení Anderson

6. července 6:21

Rozhodne Tampa o své obhajobě Stanley Cupu už dnes?

5. července 20:03

Hektické léto Adama Foxe. Po promoci do toho teprve šlápnu!

5. července 17:15

nhl.cz doporučuje

Dlouhých 41 let v řadě se ve finále NHL objevují někdejší Jágrovi spoluhráči. O koho se jedná letos?

3. července 7:11

Drouin za Sergačjova, pamatujete? Dnes mohli stát proti sobě

2. července 16:04

Hertl? Kombinace talentu a pracovitosti, říká Pomahač. Chtěl by víc respektu

19. června 11:06

Eso současného slovenského hokeje? Muž, jehož se před lety Kings zbavili

19. června 6:36

NHL.cz

Projekty

Organizace

RSS | Kontakt | Všeobecné obchodní podmínky a pravidla | Reklama - Provozovatel BPA sport marketing a.s. ve spolupráci s eSports, s.r.o.

ISSN 1214-5718 | dotazy na redakci: redakce@nhl.cz, obchod/reklama: obchod@hokej.cz, technický provoz: webmaster@hokej.cz

© Copyright - Všechna loga a známky NHL, loga a známky týmů NHL, jakožto další vlastnické materiály včetně log konferencí a obrázků Stanley Cupu jsou vlastnictvím NHL, NHL Enterprises, L.P. a příslušných týmů. © NHL Enterprises, L.P. Všechna práva vyhrazena.

'];